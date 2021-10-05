Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 11,853 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,801,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,388,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Old Republic International by 71.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after buying an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

