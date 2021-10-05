Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day moving average of $187.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

