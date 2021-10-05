Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,470 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

