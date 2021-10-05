Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,294 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 10.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,569,000 after buying an additional 325,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,129,000 after purchasing an additional 88,180 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,300,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 28.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 140,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 19.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95.

