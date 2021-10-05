Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 570 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.28% of Meridian Bancorp worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:EBSB opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

