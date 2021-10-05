Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.78.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

