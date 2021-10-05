Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 56.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 24,627.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 81.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period.

Shares of IGHG opened at $75.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88.

