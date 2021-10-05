Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.16% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,517 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

NYSE GGT opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.