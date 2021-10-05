Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 4,470 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

