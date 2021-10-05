Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 393 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,562 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RHS opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $166.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.53.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

