Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 393 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS opened at $154.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $160.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.