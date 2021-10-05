Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.19% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUGT. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 148,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,314 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,441,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.99. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $40.83 and a 12-month high of $94.71.

