Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.87 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

NYSE MAS opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

