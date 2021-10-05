Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Plexus worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

