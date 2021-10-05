Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neogen by 14.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Neogen by 71.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 39,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Neogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.51. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $699,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.92 per share, with a total value of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.