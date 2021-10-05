Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $1.59 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of Two Harbors Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,456,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,495,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

TWO stock opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 204.49% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

