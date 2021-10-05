Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 307 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

