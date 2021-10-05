Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Trading Down 5%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.68. 15,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,121,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

