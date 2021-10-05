Comparing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $15.64 billion 1.43 $1.14 billion $2.17 16.77 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.43 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -4.91

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 1 2 9 0 2.67 Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 9.33% 1.65% 0.47% Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57%

Risk & Volatility

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment comprises the electricity generation business in Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment concentrates on trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates, and biomass. The Operations Acquired from E.ON segment is the renewable energy operations received from E.ON and its geographical focus is on North America and Europe. The innogy segment focuses on renewable energy, distribution networks, and retail. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

