Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Compugen by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 157,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

