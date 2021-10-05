Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 6.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22. 92,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,959,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
