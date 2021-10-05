Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 6.1%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22. 92,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,959,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.