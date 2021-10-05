Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

OncoCyte stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. OncoCyte Co. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

