Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 32.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO William Koschak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLXT opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Calyxt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 106.37% and a negative return on equity of 127.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.