Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $101,000 Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,571 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 110.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 25.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FutureFuel by 666.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE FF opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $319.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.