Contrasting CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) and JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and CatchMark Timber Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $602.72 million 6.64 -$62.30 million $1.19 25.50 CatchMark Timber Trust $104.29 million 5.53 -$17.51 million ($0.36) -32.78

CatchMark Timber Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JBG SMITH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JBG SMITH Properties and CatchMark Timber Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 CatchMark Timber Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

JBG SMITH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.84%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Given JBG SMITH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe JBG SMITH Properties is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -14.87% -2.85% -1.51% CatchMark Timber Trust -5.12% -4.42% -0.98%

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out -150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JBG SMITH Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and CatchMark Timber Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CatchMark Timber Trust beats JBG SMITH Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

