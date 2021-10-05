Contrasting Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Nokia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Nokia $24.98 billion 1.23 -$2.88 billion $0.30 18.23

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Nokia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nokia 1 4 12 0 2.65

Osprey Technology Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.02%. Nokia has a consensus target price of $7.32, indicating a potential upside of 33.89%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Nokia.

Risk & Volatility

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56% Nokia -8.09% 14.70% 5.53%

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks. The Nokia Software segment offers cloud core software portfolio. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on the innovation and research and development in technologies used. The company was founded by Fredrik Idestam in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

