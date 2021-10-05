Cooke & Bieler LP Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,511 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,979,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,380,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,226,000 after buying an additional 286,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,140.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,787,000 after buying an additional 281,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 903,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,320,000 after buying an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNC opened at $198.09 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.85 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a 200-day moving average of $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

