Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Corning by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Corning by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 186,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Corning by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.05. 124,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,604. Corning has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

