Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CRSR stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

