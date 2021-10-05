Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $86,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after acquiring an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $440.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $450.25 and a 200-day moving average of $405.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

