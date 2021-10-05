Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,132 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $63,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,642,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,800,000 after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.39.

COST stock opened at $440.14 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $470.49. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

