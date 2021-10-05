Covalent (CQT) One Day Volume Hits $14.19 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $61.96 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 43.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00106430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00138563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,873.03 or 1.00091334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.68 or 0.06732582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

