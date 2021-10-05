Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16.
Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
