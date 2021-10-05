Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.87. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 18.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRARY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €11.30 ($13.29) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.00 ($14.12) to €14.60 ($17.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($17.65) to €15.50 ($18.24) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.