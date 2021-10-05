Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.32. Apple has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 73,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 128.9% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 20,294 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $3,476,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.