Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $2,100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MELI. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,930.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,592.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,855.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,796.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,590.56. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,079.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.