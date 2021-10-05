Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Point Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.10.

HMPT stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $584.47 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. Home Point Capital has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 3.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

