Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Up 8.6%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.71 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 4,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 827,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $334.49 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 26,316 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $906,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639,213 shares in the company, valued at $17,335,456.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,077,255 shares of company stock valued at $119,564,369 and have sold 141,116 shares valued at $3,993,625.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter worth $213,000. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

