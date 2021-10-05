Critical Comparison: Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) & Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Fastly alerts:

This table compares Fastly and Commvault Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -55.22% -16.57% -9.93% Commvault Systems -2.64% 10.41% 4.70%

Fastly has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fastly and Commvault Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 3 10 0 0 1.77 Commvault Systems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.66%. Commvault Systems has a consensus price target of $81.57, indicating a potential upside of 9.57%. Given Fastly’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Commvault Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $290.87 million 14.82 -$95.93 million ($0.80) -46.23 Commvault Systems $723.47 million 4.72 -$30.95 million $0.82 90.79

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.7% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Fastly shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Commvault Systems beats Fastly on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.