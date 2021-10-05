Critical Comparison: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.46 $4.44 million N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp $91.61 million 2.44 $8.44 million N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 12.23% N/A N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 17.43% 7.88% 0.71%

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

