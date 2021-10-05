Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Capital International Investors raised its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Crown Castle International by 23.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 40.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,556,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.40. 18,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,472. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

