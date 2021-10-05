CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

CS Disco stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

