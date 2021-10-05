Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the August 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CULP traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313. Culp has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

