Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DKILY stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKILY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daikin Industries,Ltd. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

