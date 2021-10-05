Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DJCO. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $320.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.03. Daily Journal Co. has a 1-year low of $243.99 and a 1-year high of $416.68.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 286.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.87%.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

