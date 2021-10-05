DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $23,858.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOventures has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006487 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006543 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

