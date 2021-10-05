Datamine Price Reaches $0.0958 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Datamine has a market cap of $372,776.45 and $15,885.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.97 or 0.00611386 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.82 or 0.00956769 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,892,056 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

