Datto (NYSE:MSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Datto traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 2856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $1,897,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,279. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 81.29.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Datto Company Profile (NYSE:MSP)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

