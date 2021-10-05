DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.68

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.68 and traded as low as $88.83. DBS Group shares last traded at $89.09, with a volume of 57,976 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

