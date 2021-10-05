Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 4.4% of Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.87. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

