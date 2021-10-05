DePay Hits Market Cap of $3.88 Million (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, DePay has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $51,526.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00109230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00142086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,003.58 or 0.99899033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.06835935 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002773 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

